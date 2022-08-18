Glenn Grothman – Border apprehensions outpace previous years, but analyst calls numbers misleading
“With three months remaining in the Fiscal Year, (the border patrol) has already encountered more illegal immigrants along the Southwest border” than in any previous fiscal year.
Source: Politifacts.com
NBC's 'Dateline: Unforgettable' tells story of 2016 George Burch murder of Ledgeview...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2022 at 1:15 AM
"Justice for Nikki" aired Wednesday night on Oxygen. The episode outlines the investigation of the homicide of Nicole VanderHeyden.
'Dazzling displays': Look for aurora borealis northern lights show across Wisconsin on...
by USA TODAY on August 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM
Keep an eye to the sky across Wisconsin on Wednesday night as the aurora borealis, or northern lights, may be making a rare appearance.
This family's Packers connection starts with the quarterback who scored the team's first...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2022 at 10:19 PM
Pat Dwyer's roots as a Green Bay Packers fan go back to the beginning. The very beginning.
Steven Avery files another appeal of his murder conviction in Manitowoc County killing of...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 17, 2022 at 9:17 PM
Avery, 59, says another person had motive and opportunity to kill Teresa Halbach. The killing was featured in the "Making a Murderer" Netflix series.
Brown County Board expected to vote on proposal to continue a 0.5% county sales tax years...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2022 at 8:46 PM
The 0.5% county sales tax is scheduled to sunset at the end of 2023; this proposal would keep a tax to 2037.
Dems hold close lead in elections in this month’s Marquette Law School Poll
by Raymond Neupert on August 17, 2022 at 8:28 PM
This month’s Marquette Law School polling shows Democrats with a slight lead over Republicans in the major races in November. Poll Director Charles Franklin joked about it. “The state of the race for governor is close. I know […]
Marquette poll shows Mandela Barnes with 7-point lead over U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson; Gov....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2022 at 8:03 PM
In the race for governor, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers leads Republican businessman Tim Michels, by 45% to 43%
Steven Avery's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, says she'll file new motion Tuesday in 'Making...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 17, 2022 at 6:28 PM
Avery, 59, has been serving a life sentence since being convicted of killing Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer who disappeared in 2005.
Finance Committee reallocates funding for youth corrections facilities in Milwaukee and...
by Bob Hague on August 17, 2022 at 6:05 PM
At the Capitol on Tuesday, the legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance reallocated more than $21 million in bonding to offset rising costs for Milwaukee and Racine counties to build new youth corrections facilities. “It certainly […]
