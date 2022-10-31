Gladys Redlich's killer was released on parole 2 years ago. Her family only recently found out.
Gladys Redlich’s grandson says the family found out earlier this year the killer, Scott Jenkins was released on parole two years ago.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
The 6 questions the Nov. 8 election will answer about Wisconsin politics
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 31, 2022 at 11:06 AM
With the 2022 election a little more than a week away, here are six questions to ponder about the Wisconsin political landscape.
Defibrillator campaign brings 84 new AEDs to Door County, almost doubling its previous...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 31, 2022 at 10:19 AM
The new automatic external defibrillators were given to local fire and rescue departments and public venues where people gather.
Last chance to help hungry: A dollar can buy $10 in food for our neighbors through Stock...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 31, 2022 at 10:16 AM
Stock the Shelves has raised more than $5 million since 2010 to fight hunger in local communities in Wisconsin.
Gillett School District voters face decision on referendum seeking $600,000 boost for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 31, 2022 at 10:14 AM
The district says the extra income will help it continue the services, programs and small class sizes that it currently provides.
Foxconn among property owners objecting to new Green Bay property assessments
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 31, 2022 at 10:07 AM
Green Bay completed a citywide reassessment and Foxconn is among six property owners that filed formal objections to the new valuations.
Amid flooding and other climate change challenges, Wisconsin environmentalists are...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 31, 2022 at 10:04 AM
Wisconsin DNR, in one example, has learned from Ojibwe elders about how fish populations in the Northwoods are impacted by climate change.
'Don't boo. Vote': Obama seeks to energize Wisconsin Democrats in fiery Milwaukee speech
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM
Obama demanded voters in the state's largest city deliver a high turnout to defeat Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels.
Tony Evers as a child watched his dad combat a deadly disease plaguing society. In 2020,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM
Gov. Tony Evers faces a challenge from Republican Tim Michels in a tight race in which the coronavirus pandemic continues to reverberate.
