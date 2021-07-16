'Give me a chance': Housing discrimination, unaffordability leave homeless community members with few options
Northeast Wisconsin’s competitive housing market is leaving many people homeless.
Spectrum's public access channel is down, but it's up to the city of Green Bay to fix the...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 16, 2021 at 12:01 PM
"We have to weigh the pros and cons of those costs," a city spokesman said, noting more government meetings are being streamed online.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2021 at 10:46 AM
Photos: Pulaski Polka Days
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2021 at 1:39 AM
Pulaski Polka Days at Pulaski Community Park, Thursday, July 15, 2021, Pulaski, Wis.
Incumbent Josh Kaul, GOP challenger Ryan Owens open fundraising leads in 2022 attorney...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 1:10 AM
The deadline for campaign finance reports is Thursday at midnight. Here's how much money the candidates for governor and attorney general have raised.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson may be undecided about running next year, but he just raised $1.2...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 1:06 AM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson keeps saying he hasn't made up his mind yet about running for reelection next year, but he brought in $1.2 million.
Wisconsin Supreme Court for now reinstates redistricting lawyers for Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 12:22 AM
The 4-3 ruling means the Republicans can resume working with private attorneys they hired at taxpayer expense while the high court considers the case.
Racine County shooter attempted multiple carjackings as violence unfolded and shot...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 12:05 AM
The gas station shooter in Racine County tried to steal three vehicles and shot himself in the head after exchanging gunfire with a sheriff's deputy.
Gov. Tony Evers signs 'Ethan's Law,' honoring Manitowoc boy slain after being placed with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2021 at 11:56 PM
Ethan Hauschultz, 7, died after being made to carry a 44-pound log around a snowy yard as his foster brother beat him.
DOT inspection finds broken bolts on Don A. Tilleman Bridge on Mason Street; repairs...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2021 at 10:47 PM
The DOT's investigation determined bolts in the northeast corner of the bridge corroded and weakened, causing them to break and gears to disengage.
