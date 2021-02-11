Give BIG Green Bay: We've all been vulnerable in the pandemic, some more than others. Here's how you can help.
'You knew that history was taking place': Social media fueled Act 10 protests and set...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2021 at 3:36 PM
The use of social media during the 2011 Wisconsin protests as a tool for mobilizing was a groundbreaking development of the Act 10 era.
In their prosecution of Trump, Democrats invoke Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, who...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2021 at 2:28 PM
Gallagher went on social media and cable TV on the afternoon of Jan. 6 to urge Trump to call off his supporters who were rioting in the Capitol.
Frigid forecast but promising conditions in store as sturgeon spearing kicks off Saturday...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 11, 2021 at 2:14 PM
Spearers can fish from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day of the season, and are required to register their fish at a station by 2 p.m. the same day the fish is harvested.
From the Press-Gazette editor: A great offer to access exclusive journalism 'For...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 11, 2021 at 2:11 PM
We're offering premium content only for subscribers to help support and strengthen local journalism in Green Bay.
Wisconsin outfitters say now is the time to shop for spring as demand for bikes, skis,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM
Wisconsin's recreation outfitters are warning customers the sharp, global spike in demand for almost any outdoor gear means they'll have to shop a season ahead if they want a wide selection and the best chance to get what they want. […]
Great Lakes perch shortage may mean paying more for Lenten fish fry. Here's why
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on February 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM
Seafood distributors in Wisconsin say you'll pay a premium price for perch for Lent, up to $3 more per pound. Here's why.
Wisconsin Republicans direct $66 million in aid to schools holding in-person classes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM
Republicans in the Legislature directed nearly $66 million in federal aid to schools that hold in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite cold shooting, No. 21 Wisconsin gets by Nebraska (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on February 11, 2021 at 8:38 AM
The Wisconsin Badgers may have been fortunate to be facing a Nebraska team that is still looking for its first Big Ten Conference victory. UW struggled again offensively, shooting just 32% from the field but still managed to pull out a 61-48 […]
