Girls Volleyball: Hillsboro 3 Royall 1 (Sectional Semi-Final Game)
Hillsboro defeated Royall 3-1 to advance to the Sectional Championship game to be played Saturday (11/2) night at Richland Center High School at 7pm.
Teams
Royall 25 13 20 22 – 1
Hillsboro 23 25 25 25 – 3
Hillsboro Stat Leaders
Kills – Molly Crandall 24
Aces – 4 players tied with 1
Blocks – Abigail Nemec 4
Digs – Molly Crandall 14
Assists – Sierra Johnson 28
Source: WRJC.com
