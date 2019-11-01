Girls Volleyball: Hillsboro 3 Royall 1 (Sectional Semi-Final Game)

Hillsboro defeated Royall 3-1 to advance to the Sectional Championship game to be played Saturday (11/2) night at Richland Center High School at 7pm.

 

Teams

Royall          25     13    20     22  – 1

Hillsboro     23      25   25     25  – 3

 

Hillsboro Stat Leaders

Kills – Molly Crandall   24

Aces – 4 players tied with 1

Blocks – Abigail Nemec 4

Digs – Molly Crandall 14

Assists – Sierra Johnson 28

 

 

 

 

