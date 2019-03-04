Girls South Central Conference Girls Basketball 1st and 2nd Teams

1st Team All SCC

Bethany Smith – WI Dells

Grace Myklebust – WI Dells

Jamie Pfeiffer – WI Dells

Katelyn Meister – WI Dells

Lexi Brakebush – Westfield

Marissa Harnisch – Nekoosa

2nd Team All SCC

Bridgett Gunther – Mauston

Kyra Bula – Adams-Friendship

Kallysa Farrell – Adams-Friendship

Tahya Reetz – Westfield

Allison Elk – Nekoosa

Source: WRJC.com





