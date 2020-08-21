Girls High School Golf underway.

Girls high school golf is the first fall sport to start the regular season. The first tournament took place Thursday afternoon in the Wisconsin Dells.

Seven schools competed in a scramble at Wild Rock Golf Club, with a few schools dropping out of the tournament. Golfers are adjusting to the competition changes which includes staying only with their respective schools.

Reedsburg won the tournament. Portage came in second. However, it wasn’t about winning for the golfers. They were all just appreciative to get the season underway.

Source: WRJC.com







