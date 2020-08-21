Girls High School Golf underway.
Girls high school golf is the first fall sport to start the regular season. The first tournament took place Thursday afternoon in the Wisconsin Dells.
Seven schools competed in a scramble at Wild Rock Golf Club, with a few schools dropping out of the tournament. Golfers are adjusting to the competition changes which includes staying only with their respective schools.
Reedsburg won the tournament. Portage came in second. However, it wasn’t about winning for the golfers. They were all just appreciative to get the season underway.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Georgia-Pacific wants to build massive warehouse for paper products, but neighbors in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 21, 2020 at 6:56 PM
Bain Brook Estates homeowners say the distribution center would create traffic dangers. Georgia-Pacific says it wants to be a good neighbor.
-
Grothman warns Biden ‘would fundamentally change the country’
by WRN Contributor on August 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the nomination of the Democratic Party for President Thursday night, bringing the largely virtual Democratic National Convention to a close. A Republican congressman from Wisconsin says he’s […]
-
Jobless picture improves, utility disconnection moratorium extended
by WRN Contributor on August 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM
Wisconsin’s jobless picture is improving. The Department of Workforce Development reports Wisconsin unemployment for July fell to seven percent. That’s down from 8.6 percent in June, but is still double what the jobless rate was before […]
-
Bice: Winners and losers from the virtual Democratic National Convention that virtually...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2020 at 5:44 PM
What if you held a national political convention and no one showed up? Well, now we know.
-
Helbachs coffee in Middleton to close shop after lease expires
by Raymond Neupert on August 21, 2020 at 4:28 PM
A Middleton coffee shop that violated the state’s mask order will be closing, but not because of the health department. A post on the Helbachs Coffee Instagram page says their landlord is ending their lease at the end of the month. The owners […]
-
UW System Regents request 3.5% increase in spending
by Bob Hague on August 21, 2020 at 4:05 PM
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is including a request for an increase in spending in the budget proposal it will forward to the governor. UW System President Tommy Thompson told the Board he is seeking a 3.5 percent operating […]
-
Pelosi says ‘it’s all riding on Wisconsin’
by WRN Contributor on August 21, 2020 at 3:54 PM
The Democratic National Convention is over, but the struggle to carry Wisconsin for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continues. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reminded Wisconsin delegates that the state is critical “No pressure. It’s all riding […]
-
Following Alarming Reports on COVID-19 Risks from Vaping/Smoking, Baldwin and Colleagues...
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2020 at 3:19 PM
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), is calling on the Trump administration to take action following troubling reports on the potential increased risk that vaping poses […]
-
Girls High School Golf underway.
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2020 at 3:17 PM
Girls high school golf is the first fall sport to start the regular season. The first tournament took place Thursday afternoon in the Wisconsin Dells. Seven schools competed in a scramble at Wild Rock Golf Club, with a few schools dropping out of […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.