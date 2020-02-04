Girls Basketball Bracketology D5

Independence Sectional

Bangor 16-1

BYE

8. Independence 8-10

9. Plum City/Elmwood 6-8

4. Blair-Taylor 11-4

13. Gilmanton 5-12

5. Royall 11-5

12 .Pittsville 6-13

2. Cashton 13-2

BYE

7. Columbus Catholic 8-8

10. Augusta 6-12

3. Eleva-Strum 13-4

14. Granton 0-15

6. Alma-Center Lincoln 10-5

11. New Lisbon 6-10

Belmont Sectional

1.River Ridge 17-1

16. North Crawford 0-14

8. Iowa-Grant 7-11

9. Belmont 6-10

4. Hillsboro 9-7

13. De Soto 5-11

5. Kickapoo 10-5

12. La Farge 5-11

2. Wauzeka-Steuben 14-3

15. Weston 4-12

7. Riverdale 8-8

10. Wonewoc-Center 5-11

3. Potosi/Cassville 10-6

14. Ithaca 5-11

6. Highland 10-8

11. Seneca 7-9

Source: WRJC.com





