Girl Un-Injured in Vernon County Rollover

OnApril24th, 2019 at 8:20PM, a single vehicle rollover accident occurred on Hohlfeld Road in the Hamburg Township. Kay Frydenlund, age18, of rural Coon Valley was traveling west bound on Hohlfeld Road when she lost control of the vehicle. The driver was not injured in the accident.

Source: WRJC.com





