Girl Scouts To Host Toys for Joy Toy Drive November 28th

On November 28th the Local Girls Scout Troup will be holding a Toy Drive for Toys for Joy in the Better Buys Parking Lot. Better Buys is located across the street from The Bank of Mauston in Mauston. The Drive will take place from Noon-4pm on Sunday November 28th.

Source: WRJC.com







