Girl, 14, reports driver in Stevens Point demanded "Get into the car"
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) – A teenage girl told police a man in a black sports utility vehicle asked her if she wanted a ride and eventually demanded, "Get into the car," before he sped off.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Sheriff: 8 people dead after Missouri tourist boat accident4 hours ago
- Stevens Point teen says a man with an 'orange/brown' beard tried to abduct her4 hours ago
- Mosinee paper mill considers expanding landfill4 hours ago
- Girl, 14, reports driver in Stevens Point demanded “Get into the car”6 hours ago
- Steven Avery documentary: No release date in sight for second season of 'Making a Mur...7 hours ago
- Making The New Community Center a Historic Fit9 hours ago
- Donald Trump calls Scott Walker 'a favorite of mine' as he praises Foxconn deal10 hours ago
- Apple crops look to rebound in Kewaunee County11 hours ago
- Riverfront Committee Plan Would Include Non-Voting Members15 hours ago
- Marquette Poll finds one in three primary voters undecided16 hours ago
- Marshfield Woman Charged With Stealing From Elderly17 hours ago
- Senator Ron Johnson Would Like To See More Direct Approach To Trade Rules Johnson to join...17 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.