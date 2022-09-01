Ginni Thomas urged Wisconsin GOP legislators to overturn 2020 election, emails show
Thomas also asked to learn from Bernier and Tauchen what they were doing to “ensure our state’s vote count is audited and our certification is clean,” according to emails provided to the Wisconsin State Journal
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. resigns; Gov. Tony Evers seeks interim DA
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM
Burke's retirement comes after Assistant District Attorney Lisa Rowe's resignation in early May.
Ginni Thomas, spouse of Justice Clarence Thomas, pressured Wisconsin lawmakers to change...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 1, 2022 at 6:04 PM
Thomas emailed Sen. Kathy Bernier and Rep. Gary Tauchen asking both to "take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state."
UW Health nurses on Friday will deliver official notice of strike Sept. 13-16
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM
The purpose of the 10-day notice is to provide for patient safety by allowing UW Health to make preparations such as hiring temporary staff.
Sheboygan Lutheran grad reported her former teacher for grooming. The school district...
by Sheboygan Press on September 1, 2022 at 4:44 PM
Marissa Mayer says the school didn't do enough. Anti-harassment policies required for public schools were not mandated for her private school.
Ron Johnson rebukes Robin Vos for canceling Gableman election subpoenas, signaling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM
Johnson's criticism comes at a sensitive time for Republicans who are dealing with rifts over the continued focus on the settled 2020 election.
'I had no idea this was still going on': Wisconsin parent appalled by race-based high...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2022 at 3:17 PM
Enrolled Oneida Nation citizen Tammy Swierczynski couldn't understand why a team purports to represent her people with a cartoonish Indigenous chief.
Excitement for first day of school also applies to our new education team as it looks...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 1, 2022 at 1:43 PM
Two new reporters are helping the Press-Gazette and Post-Crescent beef up coverage of education in northeast Wisconsin and across state.
Weather radar lights up as Wisconsin sees spike in bird migration patterns as August...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 1, 2022 at 1:28 PM
From 7:40 p.m. August 30 to 6:20 a.m. August 31, about 48,438,600 birds crossed Wisconsin last night, according to BirdCast.
14 of Wisconsin's best supper clubs, according to readers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM
From Ishnala to Roepke's, these supper clubs are some of our readers' favorites across the state.
