Gina Lacck Named to Director of Juneau County ADRC

Juneau County has a new ADRC Director. The position has been offered to and accepted by Gina Laack. Gina has been serving as the Juneau County Dementia Specialist. She accepted the offer issued by the board. Laack will begin her position in January. The board is hoping to find a new Dementia Specialist before that time.

