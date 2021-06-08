Giles jr., Hadley B. Age 89 of Necedah

Giles B. Hadley Jr., 89, of Necedah, WI, passed away Saturday June 5, 2021, at the Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, WI.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, WI. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 10:00 until the time of service at the church. Full Military Honors will be held at 11:45 a.m. at the VFW Hall in Necedah.

The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.