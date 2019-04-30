Gilchrist, Leonard Leo, Age 66 of New Lisbon
Leonard Leo Gilchrist, age 66, of New Lisbon, died on Sunday April 28, 2019 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, WI.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday May 5, 2019, at 3:00p.m. at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday at the New Lisbon Community Center from 1:00p.m. until the time of service. Memorials to the “Wisconsin Lions Camp”, 3834 County Rd. A, Rosholt, WI 54473, would be appreciated by his family. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
Source: WRJC.com
