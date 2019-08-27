Gilchrist (Bollig), Elizabeth “Cookie” Mary Age 82 of Mauston

Elizabeth “Cookie” Mary (Bollig) Gilchrist, age 82, passed away peacefully at Elroy Health Services on Sunday morning, August 25, 2019, due to a benign brain tumor. Cookie was born in Germantown, WI on June 11, 1937 to Leo “Matthew” and Mary Bollig. On September 27, 1952, Cookie married Leonard “Bud” Gilchrist, they were married for almost 54 years.

Cookie is survived by her children Mary Gilchrist of Huntsville, Al., Linda Wright of Fremont, CA, and John (Tammy) Gilchrist of Mauston, WI. Nine grandchildren: Rebecca (Anthony), Andrew (Christine), Lisa ( Mathew), Catrina (Andrew), Thomas (Michelle), Toni (Shannon), Frank (Joanna), John, and Jesse (Lindsey), 19 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Two sisters Josephine Bollig, Joanie Babcock, and one brother Frank (Donna) Bollig and childhood friend and devoted-loving companion Robert “Bob” Serrurier all of Mauston, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard “Bud” Gilchrist, eldest son Leonard “Len/Butch” Gilchrist, her parents, grandson-in-law John “Craig” Dawson, and 3 sisters and 5 brothers.

Cookie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend. In her retirement years, she filled her time volunteering at the Community Sharing Pantry, Hess Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, and delivered meals for the Juneau County Meals On Wheels, all in Mauston. She was an avid card player and loved her “Golden Girls”.

Services will be at the Mauston United Methodist church, on the afternoon of Sunday, September 1, 2019, visitation 1:00-3:00, service 3:00-3:45 with Pastor Anita Genrich officiating, 4:00 burial, and light dinner following at the church.

Cookie loved flowers but said she wanted to enjoy them while she was alive, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in “Cookies’ memory” to one of the charities she supported with your time or monetarily, or be a visitor at Elroy Health Services (nursing home), 307 Royall Ave., Elroy, WI 53929.

Charities in Mauston, WI 53948

Community Food Pantry: 1 Kennedy St.

Hess Memorial Auxililary Thrift Shop: 222 Elm St.

Juneau County Meals on wheels: 220 E La Crosse St

“May you take comfort in knowing there is one more angel above us.” ~unknown

“You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.”

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com





