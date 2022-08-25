Giessel, Ronald R. “Bob” Age 89 of Adams
Ronald R. “Bob” Giessel, age 89, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Dimensions Living in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Interment with military honors will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the church.
Bob was born January 10, 1933, in West Allis, Wisconsin to Clyde and Madeline (Gottschalk) Giessel, Sr. He moved to Adams County from Portage, WI when he was 12 years old. Following high school, Bob served in the United States Army during the Korean War before being honorably discharged.
Bob married Doneta Renner on June 15, 1963. This marriage was blessed with two children. This marriage ended in divorce.
Bob worked as a Heavy Machine Operator for over 30 years at the Adams County Highway Department. before retiring in 1998.
Bob enjoyed keeping fit by walking from one end of Main Street, starting in Adams, to Friendship and back every day. He also kept active and enjoyed the solitude while he cut wood for the winter on his 40 acres of wooded land. In the 1980’s, Bob started roller skating at Skateland in Friendship, WI & taught many area youth how to skate. He skated well into his 70’s. He supervised the A-F High School weight room while inspiring teens to lift weights. He was a member & trustee at Immanuel Lutheran Church, the American Legion Red Cloud, and Youth Commission Board. He spent many years delivering Meals on Wheels and volunteering at Villa Pines Nursing Home for Sunday Bingo. He loved spending time with his family especially celebrating various holidays and birthdays with a delicious meal and desserts.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Madeline S. Werner; his father & stepmother, Clyde & Millie Giessel, Sr; brother, Harold Giessel; brother & sister-in-law, Clyde & Bernice (Brownie) Giessel, Jr.; sister, Marion Short; son, Derek Giessel; and nephew, Danny Giessel.
Survivors include his daughter, Darla George (Jack), grandchildren, Dylan Giessel, Alivia Giessel, Aidan George; many nieces & nephews; and his loving companion, Vel Solchenberger.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
