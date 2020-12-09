Gieringer, Marion Lois Age 93 of Adams

Marion Lois Gieringer, age 93 of Adams, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Liberty Village in Adams, Wisconsin. Her youngest daughter, Kris, was present.

Marion was born in Milwaukee on April 24th, 1927, to the late Otto (“Bill”) and Elda (“Bobbie”) Severson. She had a happy childhood full of love and laughter. Marion graduated from Bayview High School in Milwaukee in 1944 and with the support of her father, earned a degree from Hade School of Fashion in 1946. Her education and growing talents prepared her to become a Head Designer and one of her designs, the “Rumba Dress”, came to life and was produced and sold as far away as California. Her designs are displayed at Violet and Company in Berlin, WI and also framed as artwork, adorning the homes of all her grandchildren.

On November 20, 1948, Marion married the love of her life, Raymond E. Gieringer, in Milwaukee. The couple made many lasting memories including raising four children, spending winters at Hutchinson Island in Florida and summers at the Boathouse on Lake Butte de Morts in Oshkosh, playing Gin Rummy, and dancing together to Big Band music.

Marion was also a real estate broker and the owner of Century 21 Small World Realty in Friendship. Some of her hobbies were sewing, modeling, and golfing. She also served on many boards and organizations such as the Board of Realtors, Moundview Golf Course, Parent Teacher Organization, and social committees. Quality family time was important to Marion as demonstrated by her fondness of cooking and hosting parties, and telling stories about her childhood.

Although Marion was an only child, her greatest pride was the large family she helped build which include her children: Jill Edwards of Oshkosh; Mark Gieringer of Coloma; Susan Bradford of Oshkosh; Kris (Randal Jr.) Coakley of Oshkosh; grandchildren, Randal Coakley III of Chicago; Kimberly Coakley (Tim) McCue of St. Charles, Illinois; Erin Edwards (Adrian) Calvin of Oshkosh; Alan (Kristin) Bradford of New Berlin; Jeffrey (Becky) Edwards of Kimberly; Heather (Ricky) Kurtz of Coloma; Elizabeth Bradford of Denver, Colorado; Cassady Coakley of Corvallis, Oregon; Morgan Coakley of Chicago; Jonathon Gieringer of DePere; great-grandchildren Hunter, Callahan and Brady McCue of St. Charles, Illinois; Payton and Ryan Coakley of Park Ridge, Illinois; Preston and Alyssa Calvin of Oshkosh; Carson and Brady Bradford of New Berlin; Ellis, Sloane and Reese Edwards of Kimberly; and other relatives and friends.

Along with her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Gieringer and her son-in-law, Michael L. Edwards.

Marion will be remembered for her beauty, positivity, and the unconditional love she gave to all; she is described by the many who knew her as a “beautiful soul”.

A private memorial for the family will be held at Lakeside Cemetery Chapel in Oshkosh, WI. In lieu of flowers or monetary contributions, the family encourages all to consider completing a random act of kindness to honor Marion’s memory. Examples might include: picking up groceries for someone who needs support, sending a card to a loved one, or shoveling the walkway for a neighbor.

Marion’s family wishes to thank the staff of Liberty Village, Roseberry’s and Mueller Funeral Homes, and Lakeside Cemetery Chapel for their assistance and their friends for all the love and support they have shown over the years.

If you wish, please submit online condolences to https://www.roseberrys.com

Source: WRJC.com







