Giants Rally Lake To Whip Milwaukee 7-2

(Milwaukee, WI) — The San Francisco Giants blew open a 2-2 tie with five runs in the last two innings Monday night at Miller Park. Aaron Hill’s pinch-hit, tiebreaking double was the big blow for the Giants in a 7-2 win. Jeff Sarardzija gave up two runs in the first inning, then settled down to claim his second win. Two Brewers crossed the plate when Hernan Perez lifted a sacrifice fly to left with men or second and third. When the throw to the plate went out of play, both runners were allowed to score. Chase Anderson puts his 4-1 record on the line when he starts tonight’s 6:40 pm game. Giants righty Matt Cain will oppose him.

