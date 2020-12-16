Giannis Commits Long Term To The Bucks, Signs Supermax Deal

With the December 21 deadline approaching, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Milwaukee Bucks an early Christmas present, signing a five-year contract extension with the team, worth an NBA record $228.2 million. Besides making Giannis the highest paid player in the game, the deal shows the Bucks, the City of Milwaukee and State of Wisconsin […]

Source: WRN.com







