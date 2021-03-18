Giannis, Bucks beat Sixers in OT

The Bucks needed overtime, but it was worth it as they got a big Eastern Conference road win against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night 109-105. Milwaukee shot just 26.7 percent (12-45) in the first half but got hot in the second, finishing at 40 percent for the night. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, 15 […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.