Giannis breaks franchise scoring record, Bucks beat Nets in OT

Giannis Antetokounmpo broke the franchise scoring record on Thursday night, helping the Milwaukee Bucks clinch a spot in the post-season playoffs with a 120-119 overtime win over the Nets in Brooklyn. The record breaker wasn’t just your ordinary basket either. Giannis nailed a step-back three-pointer over Brooklyn’s Andrew Drummond with 18 seconds left to play […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.