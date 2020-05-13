Getting groceries delivered isn't as easy as it sounds; how to avoid delays, substitutes and botched orders
Long wait times, substituted items and drop-off issues are among the challenges when you order groceries online But there are ways to smooth out the process.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Former Vice President Joe Biden among Obama officials who sought to 'unmask' Michael Flynn
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020 at 6:35 PM
U.S. Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley made the request in a letter to top Trump administration officials.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2020 at 6:32 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
DHS advises wearing masks when out in public
by Bob Hague on May 13, 2020 at 4:35 PM
Call it mutually assured preservation. Call it a sign of respect. We all ought to be masking up, when we’re out and about amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “When you wear a face mask, you are preventing spread of your own […]
Sitting in a freezer for years, potential SARS vaccine now ready for trial on usefulness...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020 at 4:35 PM
Three organizations have agreed to shepherd the vaccine through clinical trials, and to ensure that it is made safe and affordable.
Appleton hair salon operator sues over Tony Evers' stay-at-home order. It's the 3rd legal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020 at 3:48 PM
The owner of Kingdom Kuts says the stay-at-home orders violate her free speech and religious rights.
Porath, Fischer honored by WBCA
by Bill Scott on May 13, 2020 at 3:13 PM
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh‘s Leah Porath and Brad Fischer have been selected the NCAA Division III Public School Women’s Player of the Year and NCAA Division II-III Women’s Coach of the Year, respectively, by the Wisconsin […]
7th Congressional District: Republican Tom Tiffany wins seat held by former Rep. Sean...
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 13, 2020 at 3:10 PM
Tom Tiffany is facing a quick turnaround after the election. He will be expected in D.C. starting next week to begin serving in Congress.
Fravert, Gard honored by WBCA
by Bill Scott on May 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s Adam Fravert has been selected the NCAA Division III Public School Men’s Player of the Year, while UW-Platteville head coach Jeff Gard was tabbed the NCAA Division II-III Men’s Coach of the Year by […]
