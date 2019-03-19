Get your photo ID for voting with help from the DMV

The Spring Election is coming up, and if you don’t have a valid photo ID, now is the time to get one. DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman says it’s Wisconsin law that getting an ID for voting is free of charge, and that’s not just fees at the D M V. “If anything requires a fee […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.