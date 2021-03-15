Get the COVID-19 vaccine that’s available to you
A lot of people in Wisconsin and elsewhere wonder which coronavirus vaccine they should get. The simple answer, according experts, is to get the one that’s available to you. “We have three different vaccines that were shown to be vastly superior to placebo, in carefully conducted trials, in multiple countries around the world. That’s the […]
Source: WRN.com
Dem lawmakers propose ending tipped minimum wage in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on March 15, 2021 at 11:36 PM
Two Democratic state lawmakers propose ending what they term a “sub-minimum wage” that is paid employees in Wisconsin restaurants. Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) said Monday that the tipped minimum wage can be as little as $2.33 an […]
by Bob Hague on March 15, 2021 at 11:13 PM
Few COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2021 at 11:03 PM
Fewer than 2,400 doses of the precious and highly sought after coronavirus vaccine were wasted or spoiled in Wisconsin through February, with the single largest case happening when an employee did it on purpose.
'There's nothing racial in my comments whatsoever': Ron Johnson accuses his critics of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM
Johnson defended his comment that the Capitol attackers "love this country" but he would have felt unsafe if Black Lives Matter stormed the building.
RoboCop statue, honoring Stevens Point native Peter Weller, could be coming to city
by Stevens Point Journal on March 15, 2021 at 10:20 PM
Mayor Mike Wiza said the city is pursing several options for getting a statue of the iconic character, played by Stevens Point native Peter Weller.
Over 2 million doses have been administered to Wisconsin residents
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2021 at 9:44 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee is the state's first federally supported vaccination site.
Celebrate De Pere summer kickoff festival canceled for second year due to COVID-19, looks...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM
Northeast Wisconsin's annual Memorial Day weekend festival was to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2020.
Ron Johnson says Capitol attackers 'love this country' but he would have felt unsafe if...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM
"I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn't concerned," Sen. Ron Johnson said of the Capitol marchers.
UPDATE: High-risk sex offender in custody after he cut off monitoring device and left...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM
He is considered dangerous and people should call 911 if Burnam is seen.
