'Get in, let's go have fun,' woman said before driving drunk with 3 children in SUV, authorities say
“Get in, let’s go have fun,” a Union Grove woman reportedly said before she was accused of driving on a walking path with three children in the car while drunk.
2 lawsuits argue election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2022 at 9:30 PM
The lawsuits come after a judge sided with Republicans and said election clerks are barred from filling in missing information on ballot envelopes.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Scalise calls Barnes' 2017 tweet 'disgraceful'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2022 at 6:43 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Garland Nelson pleads guilty to killing Diemel brothers in Missouri, sentenced to life in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2022 at 6:16 PM
Garland Nelson pleaded guilty Friday to the 2019 murders of Nicholas Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24, both of Navarino.
Oneida language road signs installed in Wisconsin, the second dual-language signs...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2022 at 6:14 PM
The Oneida Nation on Friday became the second tribe in Wisconsin to have state highway signs installed in its Native language.
Fact check: Barnes team misfires on claim Johnson voted against law enforcement
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2022 at 4:39 PM
Democratic Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' team misfires on claim Johnson voted against law enforcement, and plan to recruit and train new officers.
Gas prices top $4 a gallon in areas across Wisconsin, but you can find it cheaper if you...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2022 at 4:29 PM
After ratcheting steadily lower for weeks, gas prices in Wisconsin are now at or above $4 a gallon in many places in the state.
Green Bay woman chases her dream as a life coach, with some help from business coaches,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM
"My mission is to decrease the pain and suffering in the world and bring peace," said Julia Piechota, life coach.
-
Harrington, Myrtle F. Age 98 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday night 9/29
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2022 at 2:42 PM
