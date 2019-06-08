Georgia Fracking Company Sues DNR Over Denied Permit

A Georgia fracking company is challenging the Department of Natural Resources’ decision to deny it a permit to build a sand processing plant in Monroe County. Meteor Timber wants to spend 75-million dollars on the project which involves filling 16 acres of wetland. When Republican Scott Walker was governor the permit was granted in 2016. An administrative law judge revoked it the next year, saying more information was needed. The suit was filed after the D-N-R declined to reinstate the permit last month.

