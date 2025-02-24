Georgia bill to veto government rules isn't the same as DOGE. But Democrats are still upset
Georgia’s Senate has passed a bill that would give legislators a veto over significant regulations imposed by the executive branch. The Senate voted 33-21 on Monday to pass the bill, which is a priority of Republican Lt. Gov Burt Jones.…
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 24, 2025 at 10:17 PM
Trial for Ethan Hauschultz great-uncle delayed again (MANITOWOC) A trial that was supposed to start for Timothy Hauschultz, a man charged in the death of Manitowoc County child Ethan Hauschultz, has been delayed again. The trial was delayed after […]
Pfaff bill would give farmers “right to repair” equipment
by bhague@wrn.com on February 24, 2025 at 9:15 PM
A state lawmaker proposes legislation giving Wisconsin farmers the “right to repair” their equipment. State Senator Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) says farmers are currently prohibited from making repairs or having local shops do the work on […]
Murphy, Richard Bruce Age 87 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2025 at 8:36 PM
Richard Bruce Murphy, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Mass of Roman Catholic Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the St. […]
Scholze, George T. Age 68 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2025 at 8:35 PM
George T. Scholze, 68 of Kendall, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2025, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. He was born on November 24, 1956, to Cecil and Beatrice (Ball) Scholze in Kentucky. In 1997, George was […]
Schluter, Daniel “Dan” Age 66 of Rural Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2025 at 8:34 PM
Daniel “Dan” Schluter, 66, of rural Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at St. […]
Local Prep Basketball Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2025 at 7:26 PM
Girls Basketball La Farge 70 Wonewoc-Center 33 Wauzeka-Steuben 62 Hillsbor0 41 Bangor 56 Melrose-Mindoro 37 Boys Basketball Royall 77 La Farge 33 (Cole Eberhardt career high 13points) Westfield 56 Mauston 47 Wisconsin Dells 63 […]
Local Wrestlers Qualifying for State
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2025 at 7:26 PM
Girls 100 – Cydonia Roman of Royall 132- Lydia Hutter of Adams-Friendship (Sectional Champ) 138 – Katherine McElhose of Brookwood 165 – Kimura Hutter of Adams-Friendship (Sectional Champ) Boys D1 106- Braiden Hale-Toomey of […]
Sweers, Gyllin Headed Back to State for Mauston Wrestling
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2025 at 7:25 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team will send a pair of wresters to state as Sectional Champions. Hayden Gyllin breezed through the sectional round with a tech fall of Fennimores Drew Crubel, a pin over River Valleys Blake Brickl, and a […]
Multiple People Found Dead in Home Gas Leak Near Oakdale
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2025 at 7:11 PM
On February 23rd at just before 5:00PM the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a call reporting the possibility of multiple deaths and a gas leak at an address on Hobby Road. The caller reported they had gone to […]
