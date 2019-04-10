Georgeson, Arvid Allan Age 69 of Rural Camp Douglas

Arvid Allan Georgeson, age 69, of rural Camp Douglas, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the VA Medical Center, Tomah, Wis.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at the Bethel Baptist Church, N9498 33rd Ln, Camp Douglas. Pastor Ronald Davidson will officiate. Burial will be at the Camp Douglas Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the Bethel Baptist Church. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

