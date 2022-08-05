George W. Mead II: Oct. 11, 1927-July 29, 2022
George W. Mead II carried on his family’s legacy in Wisconsin Rapids, running Consolidated Papers Inc. and supporting various philanthropic projects.
HS Football Preview -Mauston Golden Eagles
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2022 at 2:58 PM
Donald Trump returns to Wisconsin trying to leave his mark on the Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM
Wisconsin is the latest battleground where Trump and his old running mate Mike Pence have taken opposing sides in Republican primaries.
UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin gets a warm welcome. The meet-and-greets with GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2022 at 10:01 PM
Jennifer Mnookin brings a background Republicans have characterized as elitist but "the person they described wasn't really how I think about myself."
Tim Michels ad faults Kleefisch for not initially backing Trump in 2016, even though...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2022 at 9:36 PM
While Michels attacked Kleefisch for not backing Trump in during the 2016 Wisconsin primary, records show Michels did not vote at all.
Inflation reduction bill to get vote this weekend, says Sen Baldwin
by Raymond Neupert on August 4, 2022 at 8:22 PM
Action is likely in the U.S. Senate this weekend, on a measure to bring down inflation. Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin says the Inflation Reduction Act will help push down prices on drugs and food, and enforce corporate tax laws “This […]
Bice: GOP attorney general candidate Eric Toney said he wouldn't vote for 'Dumb dumb...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2022 at 8:21 PM
The text messages were released by a longtime supporter of Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney who is upset with his pro-Trump campaign.
Some Brown County Board members want to extend county sales tax into 2037 — long past...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2022 at 8:17 PM
Supporters on the Brown County Board say it helps county reduce debt while keeping tax rate low and paying for capital projects.
Bice: Tim Michels is outraged over the Keystone XL pipeline cancellation. He felt...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM
In a 2019 interview, Tim Michels said his company could easily shift from working on pipelines to doing renewable energy.
HS Football Team Preview – Westfield Pioneers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM
