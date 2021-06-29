George Burch conviction upheld by state Supreme Court in murder of Nicole VanderHeyden
Burch appealed his 2018 conviction on the grounds that his fourth amendment rights were violated when a judge allowed location data from his cell phone on the night of the murder to be used during the trial, according to court documents.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin legislators to pass state budget that would cut taxes and end UW's tuition...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2021 at 10:41 PM
Republicans who control the Legislature plan to get the budget through the Assembly on Tuesday and the Senate on Wednesday.
Joe Biden shifts his focus from agriculture to infrastructure in his visit to Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM
Biden was scheduled to visit Cates Family Farm in rural Spring Green but instead made a trip to La Crosse's Municipal Transit Utility.
De Pere man get 11 years in prison for 2018 Oconto County crash that killed one teen,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2021 at 10:08 PM
Cade Wied will serve an additional two years for driving in violation of his bond.
Whitney Park neighborhood, one of Green Bay's oldest, brings region's housing market...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2021 at 9:56 PM
Green Bay's Whitney Park neighborhood is a microcosm of the balancing act communities face as they try to address the need for more housing across the spectrum.
Legislation that Republicans have put on a fast track could lead to a tax break for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2021 at 9:52 PM
The potential tax break for manufacturers emerged just hours before lawmakers were to approve the bill.
Amidst Door County's rich tourism industry, working families struggle to find suitable,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2021 at 9:36 PM
Resorts, seasonal rentals and second homes dominate the landscape, but without more affordable housing, the county could lose many of its workers.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidates in Wisconsin call for an end to the filibuster
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2021 at 8:19 PM
Vying for attention in their bid to oust Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson next year, Democratic candidates seek reform of Senate rules to pass bills.
Friske, Wayne W. Age 68 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 29, 2021 at 6:55 PM
'Fundamentally dangerous': Ron Johnson has long history of promoting views at odds with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2021 at 6:34 PM
Senator has embraced extreme positions on climate change, COVID vaccines, masks and vaping. He says scientific consensus has been proven wrong before.
