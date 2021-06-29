George Burch conviction upheld by state Supreme Court in murder of Nicole VanderHeyden

Burch appealed his 2018 conviction on the grounds that his fourth amendment rights were violated when a judge allowed location data from his cell phone on the night of the murder to be used during the trial, according to court documents.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







