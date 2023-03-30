Genrich raised three times as much money as Weininger in most recent filing period in race for Green Bay mayor

Incumbent mayor Eric Genrich raised $216,713 since late February, but Chad Weininger still has about $7,000 more in the bank

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



