General Mills issues flour recall after salmonella discovery
General Mills has issued a nationwide recall of its bleached and unbleached flour after discovering salmonella while sampling a 5-pound bag. The company is recalling 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Green Bay firefighter rushed to hospital fighting blaze at Egg Yolk Cafe
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM
A Green Bay firefighter is doing fine after being rushed to a hospital Friday night.
-
Construction work on US 41 over Little Suamico River wraps up earlier than projected
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Get updates about the construction projects underway on U.S. 41.
-
Door again ranks among healthiest counties in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The county finished ninth of 72 counties in health outcomes in the annual rankings, which evaluate counties nationwide on a multitude of factors.
-
Ron Johnson said climate change could be good for Wisconsin. Experts disagree.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2023 at 6:40 AM
In a Senate committee hearing, he said, "In terms of the United States and most of Europe, we're in pretty good shape."
-
Keshena woman sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for 2019 drunk driving crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2023 at 11:29 PM
Erin Schweitzer, 42, was sentenced Thursday for a 2019 crash that killed one person and injured two others.
-
Pelicans at De Pere dam a sight to behold
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2023 at 11:02 PM
Area residents and visitors flock to see the hundreds of American white pelicans that return annually to the Fox River near the De Pere dam.
-
Republican lawmakers set to strip out more than 500 items from Gov. Tony Evers' proposed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM
The Joint Committee on Finance starts work on the budget next week.
-
Programs to help farmers often are built to men. A new conservation project is changing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 8:14 PM
Farm conservation programs have long catered to men. Now, they're recognizing the obvious: women are involved too.
-
10th Wisconsin man charged in January 6th insurrection
by Bob Hague on April 28, 2023 at 8:11 PM
Another Wisconsin man has been arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol. Jonathan Bonney, of Hayward, is charged with four misdemeanors. He’s the tenth Wisconsin man to be charged for taking part in […]
