General Electric To Close Engine Plant By Next Summer

Production will be moved to Canada when General Electric closes its Waukesha engine plant next year. The company says layoffs will start by the end of July. Over a nine-month period, all 236 positions will be eliminated. The shut down of G-E Distributed Power in Waukesha has been discussed for the last three years. The plant formerly known as Waukesha Engine was told to Advent International for three-point-two-billion dollars. That transaction was announced last week.

Source: WRJC.com

