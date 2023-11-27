Gebhardt, Karen M. Age 76 of New Lisbon

Karen M. Gebhardt, age 76, of New Lisbon, WI, and formerly of the Tomah/Warrens area passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Open Door Baptist Church. Pastor Cass Shell will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.