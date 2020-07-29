GARYVIDEOS: Gary Morgan Talks With William (Bill) Goodness

GARYVIDEOS – Looking Back On My Life, I remember the time I conducted a videotaped conversation with former Wood County (Wisconsin) Board Chairman Bill Goodness on the River Cities Public Access Channel in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. The interview took place after my year 2000 retirement from my News Anchor-Reporter position at WFHR Radio. The analog […] Source: Garytalk.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.