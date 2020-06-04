Gary & Friends: Marlin Schneider, A 40 Year Assembly Legend

GaryVideos – There once was a wise politician who was good enough to get re-elected umpteen times from 1970 to 2010. His name, Marlin Schneider, a wise man among politicians who started as an educator turned politician after teaching high school in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Marlin, born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, became a young teacher not […] Source: Garytalk.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.