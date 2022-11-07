Garrigan, Elaine 87 of Mauston

Elaine Garrigan, 87, of Mauston passed away November 3, 2022 at her home.

Elaine was born July 22, 1935 to Albert and Julia Kastner. She married her husband Pat Garrigan on October 6, 1956 and were married for 50 years before Pat’s death in 2007.

Elaine is survived by her children Terry Garrigan, Mike Garrigan (Chitra), Connie Afamasaga and Kevin Garrigan (Kelly); her six grandchildren Sean, Lea, Vaipou, Ieremia, Keagan and Kelsey; her two great grandchildren Vaipou and Leni; her sisters Rosemary Buglass, Bernice Petrowitz, and Katherine Parrot; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Pat Garrigan; her parents Albert and Julia Kastner; and her sisters Frances Wilke, Minnie McCafferty and Dorothy Krantz.

The Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, November 7, 2022 at St Patrick’s Church in Mauston. The Mass of her Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:30 am. The burial will be at St. Patrick’s cemetery immediately following the Mass.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.