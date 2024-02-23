Gardeners: Get the garden ready, but don't plant anything yet
“I think it’s way too early, especially given the history of the region,” said Dahlia Susel, a greenhouse grower for Felly’s Flowers and Garden.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Local WIAA Girls Regional Basketball Scores
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2024 at 8:36 PM
-
Huge Fire in Tomah on Superior Ave.
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2024 at 6:19 PM
-
Friendship Man Arrested for 4th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2024 at 4:56 PM
-
Nolet, Martin “Pastor Marty” Age 79 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2024 at 4:49 PM
-
Jahnke, Patricia A. Age 77 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2024 at 4:39 PM
-
Wisconsin Ethics Commission refers Brandtjen for prosecution in campaign finance scheme
by Bob Hague on February 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM
The Wisconsin Ethics Commission is recommending investigations into alleged campaign finance violations by a state lawmaker, a Donald Trump fundraising committee, and a Trump supporter who challenged Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. State Representative […]
-
Planned Parenthood to ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to declare abortion a constitutional...
by Bob Hague on February 23, 2024 at 5:13 PM
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin wants the state Supreme Court to declare abortion a constitutional right. The organization which provides abortion services at three Wisconsin clinics announced Thursday that it will file a petition directly with the […]
-
Potawatomi leader delivers State of the Tribes address
by Bob Hague on February 23, 2024 at 5:05 PM
Thursday’s annual State of the Tribes Address brought attention to issues confronting Wisconsin’s tribal communities. In a briskly paced 20 minute address, Forest County Potawatomi Chair James Crawford highlighted issues that […]
-
Evers expected to veto PFAs bill
by Bob Hague on February 23, 2024 at 4:55 PM
Legislation designed to help clean up PFAS chemicals contamination is ready for action by Governor Tony Evers. And the Democratic governor has already signaled that action will be a veto, over concerns that it fails to provide the Wisconsin […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.