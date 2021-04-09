Garbage bags as PPE. Infected staff on duty. Residents found unresponsive. Wisconsin nursing homes during the pandemic.
According to the Journal Sentinel review of hundreds of state and federal inspection reports, officials cited 133 of Wisconsin’s 360 nursing homes.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Garbage bags as PPE. Infected staff on duty. Residents found unresponsive. Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 9, 2021 at 1:01 PM
According to the Journal Sentinel review of hundreds of state and federal inspection reports, officials cited 133 of Wisconsin's 360 nursing homes.
Tribal health departments have been making vaccines available to non-tribal members
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 9, 2021 at 10:45 AM
Tribal health departments have been offering vaccinations to non-tribal members for weeks.
Night 4 of Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': Four Degrees of Vince Lombardi and, to the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 9, 2021 at 2:05 AM
On Night 4 as "Jeopardy!" host, Aaron Rodgers mentioned Green Bay, met his "football cousin" and got to read a clue from one of his favorite movies.
Some Wisconsin schools shed mask requirements after court ruling
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2021 at 11:18 PM
The moves come as concern is high about the B.1.1.7 COVID variant, which has popped up in school-based outbreaks in Michigan where cases are surging.
Three men sue Green Bay police in federal court; two say officers punched them while...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 11:14 PM
One incident happened in 2018 and two happened during arrests in January, according to three separate lawsuits claiming police brutality.
The Holmgren Way Anduzzi's is adding a patio — here's what it will look like |...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 11:08 PM
The Ashwaubenon Anduzzi's, 1992 Holmgren Way submitted a request to build a new patio in front of their building.
DHS reports the highest daily case count in nearly two months as Wisconsin passes 2...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2021 at 10:41 PM
The state's health department reported over 1,000 cases in a single day for the first time in nearly two months
Night 3 of Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': His inner 'Star Wars' nerd comes out with 'I...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 10:32 PM
Aaron Rodgers gave a shoutout to his favorite "Star Wars" characters on Night 3 of hosting "Jeopardy!"
Donald Trump endorses Ron Johnson in 2022 U.S. Senate race, drawing a sharp rebuke from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2021 at 10:30 PM
Donald Trump's endorsement comes as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson weighs running for a third term next year while Democrats line up for a competitive primary.
