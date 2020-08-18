Gannett Foundation launches $2 million crowdfunding, grant program
A Community Thrives gives local nonprofits the opportunity to fundraise on a national platform. Grants help further accelerate exceptional projects.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Marcus Theaters set to restart summer movie season by opening locations across the Midwest
by Raymond Neupert on August 18, 2020 at 5:29 PM
Marcus Theaters is getting ready to reopen their theaters by the end of the week. The company says it will be reopening select locations on August 21st, and more on the 28th. That includes locations in Wausau, the Milwaukee area, Sun Prairie, La […]
Green Bay Packers fan who sued Bears is now suing U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2020 at 5:06 PM
Russell Beckman of Green Bay says he hopes others take on his lawsuit. A Marathon County absentee voter also has joined a suit filed in New York.
Trump rally in Oshkosh recap: An afternoon of protests and promises of 'four more years'
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 18, 2020 at 4:58 PM
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel journalists covered President Donald Trump's visit to Oshkosh on Aug. 17 with live updates.
Riley, John S “Jack” age 64 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 18, 2020 at 3:40 PM
John S. “Jack” Riley age 64 of New Lisbon died at his home on August 14, 2020. Jack was born on May 31, 1956, the third child of Thomas C. Riley and Margaret J. (Bohen) Riley. He is survived by his partner and long -time caregiver […]
Rubash, Mary E age 98
by WRJC WebMaster on August 18, 2020 at 3:39 PM
Mary E. Rubash, age 98, died of complications due to a stroke on August 10th, 2020 in Edina, MN. Mary is survived by her five sons and two daughters-in-law: John Rubash of Burnsville, Mn. Dave Rubash of New Brighton, MN. Thomas Rubash of Palm […]
WEDC receives federal funds to aid downtown businesses
by WRJC WebMaster on August 18, 2020 at 3:37 PM
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will receive $79,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide technical assistance to small businesses in rural Wisconsin, WEDC officials announced today.
President Trump donates $100,000 to help repair national monuments
by WRJC WebMaster on August 18, 2020 at 3:35 PM
President Donald Trump announced that he has donated $100,000 to the National Park Service. “I promised YOU I would not take a dime of salary as your President,” Trump posted on Facebook. “I donate the entire $400,000!”
Sign Up To Participate In Gun Deer Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities
by WRJC WebMaster on August 18, 2020 at 3:27 PM
Eligible disabled hunters hoping to participate in the 2020 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities must contact a hunt sponsor to sign up before Sept. 1. As of the June 1 sponsor application deadline, 76 sponsors have enrolled over […]
Dems open largely virtual DNC in Milwaukee
by Bob Hague on August 18, 2020 at 2:59 PM
With constraints imposed by the global coronavirus pandemic reducing the number of in-person participants to a relative handful, the 2020 Democratic National Convention got underway Monday in Milwaukee. Milwaukee congresswoman Gwen Moore was the […]
