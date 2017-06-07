Game time set for Badgers’ week two matchup
Wisconsin’s first-ever meeting with Florida Atlantic will kick off at 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, Sept. 9. Big Ten Network will air the first matchup between the Badgers and Owls live from Camp Randall Stadium. Game times have been set for five of the Badgers’ games this fall (all times Central): Friday, Sept. 1 vs. […]
Source: WRN.com
