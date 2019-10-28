Game time for Packers-Panthers game changed

The Green Bay Packers‘ Week 10 home game on Nov. 10 against the Carolina Panthers has been changed to a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff at Lambeau Field. The game was originally scheduled for noon. The contest is slated to be broadcast by FOX and will remain on that network. The Lambeau Field parking lots will […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.