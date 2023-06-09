Gallagher won’t run for U.S. Senate

Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher takes himself out of the running for U.S. Senate. “I decided to stay in the House and lead the select committee on the Chinese Communist Party, rather than run for Senate against Tammy Baldwin in 2024.” The 8th District Republican was on the Jay Weber show on Friday. “I think we’ll […] Source: WRN.com







