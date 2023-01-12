Gallagher to chair Select Committee on China

Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher will chair a House Select Committee on China. The Green Bay Republican says the threat posed by the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party is seen here at home. “Where the party has stolen American intellectual property, technology and industrial capacity, undermining our economy and good paying American jobs. It […] Source: WRN.com







