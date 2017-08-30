Gallagher presents WWII medals to Chernick family
A family friend and Rep. Mike Gallagher's office helped secure four medals Cpl. Norman Chernick earned during his service in the U.S. Army. Aug. 29, 2017.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
