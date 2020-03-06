Gallagher and Pocan introduce bill that would bring transparency to medical supply chain

Coronavirus concerns have spurred a couple of Wisconsin congressman, who want to empower the FDA to strengthen the U.S. supply chain. Republican 8th District Representative Mike Gallagher said the U.S. reliance on global supply chains is apparent. “What this crisis reveals is how dependent we are, when it comes to manufacturing in general, but medical […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.