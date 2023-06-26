Galante, William L. Age 68 of Adams

William L. Galante, age 68, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

William was born September 4, 1954, in North Lake, Illinois to Louis and Joan (Kent) Galante.



He married Mary Jo Sorcic on September 14, 1989, in Shawano, WI. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.



Survivors include his wife: Mary Jo, son: William Galante Jr., and stepchildren: Heidi Ryan & Jason Roberts.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.