Gableman says he will compel election clerks to comply with election review if necessary
Michael Gableman, an attorney who is overseeing the review as a special counsel, released a six-minute video on Monday defending the review.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Green Bay teacher arrested, accused of 1997 sexual assault, Appleton police say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 21, 2021 at 12:11 AM
A victim recently told Appleton investigators of the "decades-old" sexual assault.
Immigrant essential workers put pressure on Democrats after Senate parliamentarian ruling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 20, 2021 at 10:21 PM
On Sunday, the U.S. Senate parliamentarian ruled that key reforms related to immigration could not be included in a reconciliation bill.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch tests positive for COVID-19 while on campaign trail for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 20, 2021 at 10:14 PM
A spokesman for former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, a colon cancer survivor, said she is feeling fine since she tested positive for COVID-19.
Gableman says he’ll compel clerks to cooperate with investigation
by Bob Hague on September 20, 2021 at 8:32 PM
The former state Supreme Court justice overseeing a Republican review of the 2020 presidential election is telling local elections officials that they’d better cooperate “As the officials directly responsible for administering elections, […]
City of Tomah Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM
Congresswoman Moore Calls On Military To Investigate Allegations At Fort McCoy
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2021 at 5:40 PM
Kendall Man & Passenger Uninjured After Breaks Go Out on Truck Hauling Forage Box
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2021 at 5:40 PM
Drugs & Firearms Seized Near Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM
