Gableman reverses course on interviewing mayors and clerks
The head of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ investigation into the 2020 Presidential Election has reversed course from demands that were made to mayors of Wisconsin’s 5 largest cities this week. Late on Thursday, former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman said he would no longer require the mayors of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and […]
Source: WRN.com
Sen. André Jacque to lead Capitol hearing virtually next week as he recovers from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2021 at 5:02 PM
Jacque will lead a public hearing of the Senate Committee on Human Services, Children and Families remotely on Oct. 14 as chairman of the committee.
Nofsinger, Beverly A. Age 90 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM
Walsh, John Edward Age 90 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2021 at 3:26 PM
Gableman hires Trump White House attorney for 2020 review who claims without evidence...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM
The attorney, Andrew Kloster, has argued conservatives need prosecutors who will "let our boys off the hook."
Oneida Nation Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19; students will transition...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM
School sites will close from Friday through October 15 as administrators monitor the situation, according to school district administrators.
150 years ago, the deadliest wildfire in American history devastated Peshtigo, northeast...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM
As many as 2,500 people perished from The Great Peshtigo Fire.
'Joyful determination': Brown County Library to expand five branches and its reach in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM
The county's library system will expand five of its nine branches in the next few years, including relocating some sites.
For Green Bay area special education parents and teachers, there's high stress and low...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM
State support for special education has decreased, and staff shortages and turnover make it difficult to provide required services.
